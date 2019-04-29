Essex

Essex PC 'mocked' self-harming police cell suspect

  • 29 April 2019
Chelmsford Civic Centre
Image caption A police misconduct panel at Chelmsford's Civic Centre heard four officers were accused of breaching standards

A police officer mocked a vulnerable suspect while he was self-harming inside a holding cell, a misconduct tribunal heard.

The man was arrested in 2016 after he was found with 33 wraps of cocaine.

Once in a police cell, he repeatedly struck his head against a wall. Essex Police allege four officers failed in their duty of care to the suspect.

PCs Christopher Hinds, Andrew Myers, Daniel Sorrell and Eamon Al-Rawi deny all allegations against them.

PC Myers is also denies mocking the suspect, only named as Mr B at the misconduct panel hearing, at Basildon police station.

Stephen Morley, for Essex Police, said Mr B had a criminal record and a history of mental health issues.

'Mocked and laughed'

The tribunal was shown CCTV footage in which Mr B repeatedly smashed his head against the wall.

Mr Morley said rather than trying to stop Mr B from harming himself, officers stood outside the cell talking to one another or using a mobile phone.

PC Myers also "mocked and laughed at him and imitated his behaviour", Mr Morley said.

After about 20 minutes in the holding cell, Mr B is shown to be kneeing the wall while outside, said Mr Morley, PC Al-Rawi was "telling a story that is making everybody laugh".

"If they are laughing at a story while somebody is self harming then they are failing in their duties," said Mr Morley.

After about half an hour, PC Myers is shown taking Mr B a drink before sitting down and talking to him with the cell door open.

The officers claim they did not go into the cell when Mr B was agitated because of a perceived risk of harm to themselves and further injury to Mr B, who later received hospital for treatment to cuts and bruising.

The case continues.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites