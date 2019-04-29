Image caption Police said the bones were believed to belong to an elderly man

Human bones found at a former scrapyard are believed to be those of an elderly man.

Officers were called to the East Coast Salvage site at St Osyth, near Clacton, Essex, on Thursday morning after a man found what he believed to be human bones.

Essex Police said it was treating the death as unexplained and was searching the county's missing persons records.

Forensic examinations of the bones are currently taking place.

The site on Cockett Wick Lane is due to be turned into a holiday village of up to 24 units.

Image caption Planning permission has been granted on appeal to turn the site into a holiday village

In March, Tendring District Council confirmed a government planning inspector had overturned the local authority's decision of November 2017 to refuse planning permission for the holiday village.