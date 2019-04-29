Image copyright Richard Aston Image caption Two-year-old Catori was hit by a vehicle and died on the side of a road

A rare black fox that escaped in a suspected break-in at a temporary enclosure has been found dead on the side of a busy road.

The animal, rescued as a cub from an illegal fur farm in Wales, was one of three which went missing from a garden in Colchester, Essex on Thursday.

Owner Richard Aston managed to find two, but the third - a young male called Catori - was still missing.

He said the animal died on the A12 on Monday morning after being hit.

Mr Aston had looked after the cubs, which are not native to the UK, since their rescue.

They were being housed overnight in an outdoor enclosure at his parents' home in the Mile End area.

Image copyright Richard Aston Image caption Catori's mate Willow (right) had been "freaking out" since he went missing, Richard Aston said

A hole was found at the back which he believed was made deliberately, allowing the animals to escape.

He said shortly before Catori's body was found, he had been told a fox was being chased by people through a wood bordering the A12.

Two-year-old Catori's "devastating" death had left the animal's mate, a vixen called Willow, "freaking out", he added.

Black foxes are a type of North American red fox with a trait that makes their fur silvery black in colour.

Black Foxes UK said about 0.1% of foxes in the UK are melanistic (black).