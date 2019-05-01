Image copyright Steve Smith/PA Image caption Artificial grass at Southend United's stadium was set alight

There has been an arson attack at the home ground of Southend United.

Firefighters were called to Roots Hall at about 17:20 BST on Tuesday to find 10 pallets of artificial grass alight.

Police said the fire in the car park was started deliberately, with the club adding the damage caused was in the region of six figures.

Southend spokesman Matt Mundy said: "It was a bit of a hairy moment as the fire was so close to the East stand but thankfully the brigade contained it."

No-one was injured in the blaze in Victoria Avenue.

The artificial turf was being stored for use at the League One club's future indoor training dome.

CCTV did not capture the area of the fire, Mr Mundy added.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses.