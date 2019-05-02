Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Robert Preece has been jailed for offences against three former girlfriends

A "dangerous individual" who stalked and harassed three former girlfriends in Essex has been jailed for 12 years.

Robert Preece, 40, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, intercepted mail, broke into their homes and left one with a fractured cheekbone, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

He was also handed lifetime restraining orders preventing any future contact.

Det Sgt Gavin Tuck, of Essex Police, said he hoped the sentence offered victims "closure and justice".

Preece was convicted on 10 April of stalking, robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, burglary and criminal damage.

Police say that on one occasion, in June 2017, he punched a former girlfriend as she waited in a car near shops in Melbourne, Chelmsford.

The woman suffered a fracture to her right cheekbone.

'Lived a lie'

Preece went into hiding in London after the assault before starting a relationship with a second woman in Essex in February 2018.

Within three months Preece had started a campaign of stalking and harassment, police said, including intercepting mail, changing the locks and cancelling her bank cards.

In October 2018, he was arrested after smashing a third girlfriend's car window following an argument, and assaulting her when he broke into her home.

Det Sgt Tuck, of the Chelmsford Domestic Abuse Investigation Team, said: Preece had "lived a lie".

"Today a dangerous individual has been jailed for inflicting physical and psychological abuse to women who once welcomed him into their lives," he said.