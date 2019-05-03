Image caption Southend Borough Council fell to No Overall Control as the Conservatives lost ground

The Conservatives have lost control of at least two councils in Essex - amid gains for the Lib Dems.

Basildon Council and Southend Borough Council went to no overall control as the Tories lost seats, while in Maldon their majority was cut to just one.

Independents and Liberal Democrats have made the biggest gains.

In Colchester, where the Tories started off one seat from a majority, their group leader lost his seat to the Green Party.

The Conservatives also face losing control of Chelmsford, where they had held a 45-seat majority.

Of the first 35 wards to be declared, 25 went to the Lib Dems.

'National mood against us'

Elsewhere in Essex, the Tories managed to hold on to Castle Point, Rochford and Brentwood Councils.

Southend saw the Conservatives lose eight seats, with three each going to Labour and the Liberal Dems and two going to independents.

Basildon slipped to no overall control as the Tories lost three seats. Labour took two, UKIP lost two and independents took three.

Maldon saw the Tories cling on by one seat as their 25 majority was slashed by independents.

Colchester Borough Council was in the spotlight before the elections with a coalition of Liberal Democrats, Labour and independents holding a slim majority over the Conservatives.

Image caption Mark Goacher became the Greens' first Colchester councillor in Castle ward

Local Tory MP Will Quince was campaigning his party lost two seats including leader Darius Laws who was beaten by Green Mark Goacher.

Mr Laws said Brexit was partly to blame for the poor showing.

He said: "Brexit definitely is a contributing factor but perhaps some bigger national newspapers have wanted it to be a bigger issue [than it was].

Image caption Conservative group leader Darius Laws lost his Colchester Borough Council seat

"It came up on the doorstep but people almost just shrugged their shoulders on it."

He added: "I am naturally disappointed, I think I have been a competent councillor in the town and have done some different things and taken different approaches.

"The national mood hasn't helped."

Image caption The Lib Dems look set to take control of Chelmsford City Council

In Clacton, Tendring District Council's count was delayed after 1,000 postal votes arrived on the day with 200 having inadvertently been sent to Chelmsford.

The votes were sent on by express delivery and were counted.

Analysis

Andrew Sinclair, political reporter, BBC Look East

It has been a bad night for the Conservatives.

Not only did they fail to take control of Colchester council - their main target - their leader lost his seat to the Greens.

The Tories also lost control of Basildon and Southend due to gains by Labour, independents and Liberal Democrats.

But they will still be the main party of local government in the East.

They held on to Castle Point, Brentwood and Rochford, and I would expect them to hold onto most of their other councils in the East.

The smiles are on the faces of the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives? I am not sure they are smiling.