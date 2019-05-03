Image caption A police misconduct panel had heard evidence at Chelmsford's Civic Centre since Monday

Four police officers accused of failing in their duty of care to a vulnerable suspect who self-harmed in a cell have been cleared of misconduct.

The man was arrested in Basildon, Essex, in September 2016 after he was found with 33 wraps of cocaine.

Once in a police cell, he repeatedly struck his head against a wall.

A panel sitting at Chelmsford found the case against PCs Christopher Hinds, Andrew Myers, Daniel Sorrell and Eamon Al-Rawi not proven.

In a case brought by Essex Police, all four officers were accused of failing to properly supervise the man, failing to prevent him self-harming or provide first aid assistance and failing to notify the custody sergeant.

PC Myers was also accused of laughing at the man and imitating his behaviour rather than helping him or informing the custody sergeant.

The incident was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the officers denied all allegations.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "We fully accept the decision of the panel and will support the officers as they continue their careers in Essex Police."