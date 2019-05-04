Mystery of West Mersea beach orange liquid solved
- 4 May 2019
An orange liquid which washed up on a beach has been identified as a harmless type of algae.
"Long strips" of liquid were seen along the beach and the incoming tide at West Mersea in Essex on Wednesday.
Dog walkers were told to avoid the beach by Colchester Borough Council while the liquid was tested.
The Environment Agency said it had been identified as a noctiluca bloom, which is not harmful and would naturally disperse on the tide.