Image caption The officers were attacked as they arrested a suspect in Ward Close, Basildon

Three people have been charged after police officers were doused with petrol during an arrest.

Officers were called to Ward Close in Basildon to reports of a stolen motorbike at about 16:30 BST on Sunday.

Justin Jackson, 28, of Ward Close, is charged with seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Janine Justin, 47, also of Ward Close, and a 17-year-old boy also from Basildon, who cannot be named, have also been charged.

Two officers had to be taken to hospital for treatment after petrol got in their eyes. Others has to be washed down at the address, though no long-term harm is expected.

The boy is charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of handling stolen goods.

Both the boy and Mr Jackson will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court later, while Janine Justin, who was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, will appear on 30 May.

A 17-year-old girl from Corringham, a 20-year-old woman from Basildon and a 30-year-old man from Basildon were also arrested at the scene but have all been released under investigation.