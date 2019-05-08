Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex

The Prodigy singer Keith Flint had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system when he died, an inquest heard.

The musician was found dead at his home in North End, Essex, on 4 March.

Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint, 49, died due to hanging.

Senior Coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion into his death, adding there was not enough evidence to say he had taken his own life.

The inquest heard the musician was found by a friend.

It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HjDX6Z0EGa — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) May 7, 2019

Ms Beasley-Murray said: "We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date.

"I've considered suicide. To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death.

"Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that."

The coroner also said there was insufficient evidence to record the singer's death as an accident where he may have been "larking around and it all went horribly wrong".

She told the court Mr Flint's family and band manager did not wish to attend the inquest.

Flint co-founded The Prodigy in 1990 with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill

On Tuesday, The Prodigy's Twitter account posted a message about mental health and urged people to not "suffer in silence".

Ms Beasley-Murray asked for the court's sympathy to be passed to Mr Flint's family.

"He clearly was extremely popular, he was much-loved by so many fans," she said.

Thousands of music lovers lined the streets of Essex on 29 March for the funeral of the star, who had number one hits with Breathe and Firestarter.

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.