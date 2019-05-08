Image copyright Essex Fire Service Image caption The crane tipped over and the boom arm crashed into the house

A crane has crashed into the roof of a house after tipping over.

The vehicle's arm toppled into the property in Horace Road in Billericay, Essex, at about 12:00 BST.

The crane had been lowering materials over the property when it tipped over, Essex Fire Service said.

Its driver was trapped inside the cab and had to be rescued, before he was treated by paramedics. The road has been closed while the crane is recovered.

Image caption The road has been closed while the crane is recovered

The crane belongs to Snook's Lifting but the firm has declined to comment until it had established what happened.

Witness Rob Hayes said: "It seems they were having an extension around the back. The doors were being hoisted over and the crane has tipped and gone through the roof.

"It is a disaster and must be very unsettling. I would expect [the family] will be very shaken up."