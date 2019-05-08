Essex

Colchester murder probe: Police release descriptions of men

  • 8 May 2019
Murdoch Brown Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Murdoch Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father"

Police are hunting for a white man in his early 20s and a black man aged about 17 over a fatal stabbing.

Two men were seen running from the scene in Buffett Way, Colchester, on Tuesday after Murdoch Brown, 31, was stabbed, police said.

A second man, 44-year-old Robert Brown, was hurt but not seriously injured after being attacked.

Essex Police said a post-mortem examination found Murdoch Brown died from blood loss due to stab wounds.

The white man is described as slim, 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall and wearing a light grey hooded Adidas tracksuit, while the black teen was 5ft 6in (1.68m), very slim and wore a dark blue hooded Adidas tracksuit.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw people matching these descriptions or who has CCTV or dashcam footage within the Greenstead area between 22:00 BST on Monday and 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

Mr Brown's family described him as a "much-loved partner, son and uncle" and "devoted father".
Image caption Forensic officers at the scene in Buffett Way

