Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Valentin Kachanov was last seen at Lakeside shopping centre in February

Police searching for a missing man have found a body in water near a road.

A hunt for Valentin Kachanov, from Thurrock, was suspended after the find near Wouldham Road, Grays, on Tuesday.

The body has not yet been identified, but Mr Kachanov's family have been informed. Police said formal identification would take place later.

A man, 22, from Grays, was held on suspicion of murder in relation to Mr Kachanov's disappearance. He remains on bail as inquiries continue.