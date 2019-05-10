Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Murdoch Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father"

Links between drug dealing and the murder of a man are being investigated by police.

Murdoch Brown, 31, was found dead in Buffet Way, Colchester, on Tuesday. Post-mortem tests found he died from blood loss due to stab wounds.

A second man, 44-year-old Robert Brown, was hurt but not seriously injured in the attack.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, of Essex Police, appealed for footage of drug dealing on the Greenstead estate.

Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage

"We believe Mr Brown's death could potentially be linked to the sale of drugs," he said.

"We would like anyone who has either photographed or filmed drug dealing activity in the area to get in contact with us."

Detectives are still looking to identify two men seen running from Buffett Way on Tuesday shortly after 01:00 BST.

One was white and in his early 20s, while the other was described as black and aged about 17.

"We are also still keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV, or a vehicle with a dashcam that was either parked in, or driving in, the Greenstead area between 10pm on 6 May and 2am on 7 May," Det Ch Insp Stoten added.

Anyone with information are asked to call Essex Police.