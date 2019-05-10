Image copyright PA Image caption Lee Pollard and Sharon Patterson were found guilty of misconduct in public office in March

Two detectives whose laziness scuppered child abuse investigations have been jailed.

Sharon Patterson and Lee Pollard had "a cynical disdain for complainants" and their conduct was "beyond incompetence", the Old Bailey heard.

Pollard, 47, had been found guilty of two counts of misconduct in a public office, and Patterson, 49, one count.

Patterson sobbed as she was sentenced to 18 months and Pollard was jailed for two years.

The two Essex Police detective constables were having an affair at the time.

Their behaviour came to light in a performance review of the child abuse investigation unit where they worked.