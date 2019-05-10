Image caption Christy Walshe died two days after being found by police

A man has denied the murder of a woman who was fatally shot in the face.

Christy Walshe, 40, of Southend was found seriously injured at Sutton Road in the town on 13 January and she died in hospital two days later.

At Basildon Crown Court, Michael Strudwick, 33, and also of Sutton Road, pleaded not guilty to her murder.

A trial has been set for 1 July and he was remanded in custody. Paying tribute to Ms Walshe her family said she was "always full of beans".

"She was very funny, making us smile when she laughed at her own jokes, even the bad ones," the family said in a statement.