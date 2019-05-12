Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Essex Police said the driver had gone more than a mile past the no entry signs

Police said a driver who was caught driving the wrong way on the M25 blamed their sat-nav.

Essex Roads Policing Unit - South said officers had briefly closed a section of the dual carriageway for another incident when the car drove towards them.

The team tweeted to say the car "could have caused a serious/fatal accident".

Police said the motorist had driven more than a mile past the no entry signs.