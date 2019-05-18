Image copyright Wayne Gibbons Image caption Crews were called to the fire at a large industrial unit in Waltham Abbey at about 21:54 BST on Friday

More than 40 firefighters have spent the night dealing with a "challenging" fire at large industrial unit.

The building, on Brooker Road, Waltham Abbey, "quickly became unsafe due to the damage", Essex Fire Service said.

Gas cylinders were removed from the unit and the blaze was tackled from a platform, with crews "pouring water on it from above" the fire service said.

Four crews remain at the scene damping down and an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

The building quickly became unsafe, the fire service said