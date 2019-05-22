Image copyright La Route de Thor Image caption The rescue of the French boat lasted eight hours

A trip recreating a voyage from 900 years ago between France and England ended in a lifeboat callout.

The sailing boat - bringing beer instead of stone from Rouen in Normandy to Norwich - became becalmed off the Essex coast when its engine failed.

After a tow from Harwich RNLI, the French brewers, who are also celebrating their region's Viking links, continued their voyage by land.

Organisers said celebrations would go ahead on Thursday as planned.

The four-day journey, named La Route de Thor, was organised by The Norfolk Brewhouse, in Hindringham, Norfolk, and Northmaen Brewery in Normandy, France.

It follows the route used to transport the Normandy stone used to build Norwich Castle and cathedral in the 11th Century.

Image copyright La Route de Thor Image caption The arrival in Norwich will coincide with the launch of the City of Ale festival

The voyage also marks the 60th year of the twinning or Rouen and Norwich.

David Holliday, from Norfolk Brewhouse, said three of the "Vikings" had arrived by car with the rest coming by train.

"The wind dropped, they took the sails down and were going to continue under engine but they pressed the power button and nothing happened," he added.

"It was an eight-hour rescue. They said 'we are Vikings, we want to complete the journey' so the beer will get here."

Image copyright Harwich RNLI Image caption Harwich RNLI said the boat was about 40 miles off the coast by the time it reached it

One member of the group, Antoine Restermourt, said: "Sadly, the boat is in Harwich but the adventure has to go on.

"It is part of the game and the show will go on."