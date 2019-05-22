Clacton road closed as unexploded bomb found
- 22 May 2019
A road was closed ahead of an unexploded bomb being blown up in a seaside town.
Essex Police were called after the device was found in Sladburys Lane, Clacton, at about 10:45 BST.
Officers called in the Army bomb disposal squad and warned members of the public to avoid the area, to the north of Holland-on-Sea.
PC Toby Wilde tweeted footage the bomb squad safely blowing the World War Two ordnance up in a field.
Controlled explosion complete, off a little bit late however it was worth it👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/hH1q3GM7uU— PC Toby Wilde (@PcWilde) May 22, 2019
