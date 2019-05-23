Image caption Tony Appleton said the delayed delivery was a surprise

Bundles of letters have been delivered to a care home a decade after being sent - many of them addressed to people who have since died.

The post, dating back to 2009, was finally delivered to Northolme House in Great Baddow, Essex, on Wednesday.

People in Chelmsford have also said they received delayed post, including 10-year-old Christmas cards.

An internal investigation at Chelmsford Sorting Office unearthed the items. Royal Mail has apologised.

Tony Appleton, who runs the home, said he was surprised to receive the bundle, which included personal letters, several bills and a message from Royal Mail which said it was "very sorry we've let you down on this occasion".

"A couple of people [the letters] were for had passed away," he said.

"Most of it was business mail, bills from 10 years ago. They definitely got paid, as I am sure someone would be after me if not."

Others in the Broomfield area of Chelmsford told BBC Essex they had also received post 10 years late, including a get well card for a man's wife who had died six years ago and five Christmas cards.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: "Royal Mail recently discovered a number of historical mail items that were not delivered at the time of posting.

"We are in the process of returning this mail to customers and apologise for any inconvenience to impacted customers.

"Every item of mail is important to us. We have launched an investigation into what has happened."