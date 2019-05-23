Image copyright Google Image caption The 2 Sisters Food Group site on Freebournes Road will close, the company has confirmed

More than 550 jobs at a chicken factory are at risk after its owners confirmed the site will close.

The 2 Sisters Food Group site on Freebournes Road in Witham, Essex, will shut after the company said products made there could be produced "more efficiently elsewhere".

The company employs 555 people at the site and said all are "now at risk of redundancy".

It said it will look at "redeployment opportunities" at two sites in Norfolk.

In a statement, the company said: "Our continuing UK poultry strategic footprint review has concluded we need shorter and leaner supply chains in order to remain competitive in an extremely challenging sector.

"Our key priority now is to hold meaningful consultations with all affected employees."

Image caption The union Unite said the closure was "grim news" for the 555 people employed at the site

The company supplies chickens to most of the UK's major supermarkets and also owns Fox's Biscuits and Holland's Pies.

Unite regional officer Michelle Cook said the factory's closure was "grim news for the workforce and, more generally, for the Essex economy".

She said: "Unite is seeking an urgent meeting with management to clarify the implications of what is proposed."

The union would be "seeking to avoid compulsory redundancies", she added.

In September 2017, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) investigated the company after alleged safety breaches at one its factories in West Bromwich, leading to operations being temporarily suspended.