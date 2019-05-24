Image caption The boy was trapped by the locker at Great Baddow High School's swimming pool

A nine-year-old boy has died after he became trapped underneath a locker at a school in Essex.

It is believed he fell from a locker during an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford at about 18:15 BST on Thursday.

The boy, who was not a pupil at the school, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The school, on Duffield Road, has said it will be closed on Friday due to "exceptional circumstances".

In a statement, it confirmed that it would be open for Year 11 and Year 13 students sitting GCSE and A-level exams.

Image caption Essex Police said it was liaising with the Health and Safety Executive

Essex Police said the child had been attending an after-school club and was with family members.

The force said it was liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: "We were called to reports that a child had been seriously injured at the Baddow School swimming pool in Chelmsford at around 18:15 BST on Thursday evening.

"We treated the child at the scene and transported him to Broomfield Hospital."

At the scene

Richard Smith, reporter, BBC Essex

There's a very sombre atmosphere at the gates of Great Baddow High School this morning.

Those children who are arriving to sit their exams are being met by a teacher.

I can also see a police vehicle in the car park adjacent to the school.

It's a very difficult situation and a difficult beginning to the day following the death of a child.

The school, which specialises in sport and science, has around 1,400 pupils on its roll and was rated "good" at its last Ofsted inspection.