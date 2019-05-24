School locker death: Boy, 9, dies after fall at Great Baddow High School
A nine-year-old boy has died after he became trapped underneath a locker at a school in Essex.
It is believed he fell from a locker during an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford at about 18:15 BST on Thursday.
The boy, who was not a pupil at the school, was taken to hospital where he later died.
The school, on Duffield Road, has said it will be closed on Friday due to "exceptional circumstances".
In a statement, it confirmed that it would be open for Year 11 and Year 13 students sitting GCSE and A-level exams.
Essex Police said the child had been attending an after-school club and was with family members.
The force said it was liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.
An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: "We were called to reports that a child had been seriously injured at the Baddow School swimming pool in Chelmsford at around 18:15 BST on Thursday evening.
"We treated the child at the scene and transported him to Broomfield Hospital."
At the scene
Richard Smith, reporter, BBC Essex
There's a very sombre atmosphere at the gates of Great Baddow High School this morning.
Those children who are arriving to sit their exams are being met by a teacher.
I can also see a police vehicle in the car park adjacent to the school.
It's a very difficult situation and a difficult beginning to the day following the death of a child.
The school, which specialises in sport and science, has around 1,400 pupils on its roll and was rated "good" at its last Ofsted inspection.