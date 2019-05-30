Image caption The officers were attacked as they arrested a suspect in Ward Close, Basildon

A woman has admitted holding a hammer during an attack in which five police officers were doused in petrol.

Essex Police were called to Ward Close, Basildon, to reports of a stolen motorbike at about 16:30 BST on 5 May.

Two officers had to be taken to hospital for treatment after petrol got in their eyes.

At Basildon Magistrates' Court, Janine Justin, 47, of Ward Close, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard officers had attempted to arrest a youth who was riding the motorbike from a vigil on Canvey Island when a woman armed herself with a hammer and a man doused them in petrol.

Prosecutor Sam Doyle said Justin had "held the hammer above her shoulder" and sworn at the officers.

Defending Justin, Stuart Dingle said her guilty plea was on the basis that "she didn't threaten anyone with that weapon".

She will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on 27 June.

Justin Jackson, 28, also of Ward Close, Basildon, has been charged with seven counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Basildon Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, has been charged with dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of handling stolen goods.