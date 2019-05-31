Image copyright David Walliams Image caption David Walliams found fame on television shows including Little Britain

Actor, comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams has given his backing on Twitter to a campaign to save libraries threatened with closure.

Conservative-run Essex County Council is reviewing how many of its 74 libraries it wants to keep or hand over to be run by community groups.

At present the authority is looking at closing 25 libraries.

Walliams posted a photograph of himself on social media, holding up a sign saying: "Save Essex Libraries."

In the post, he said: "I rarely owned books as a child, instead I went to my local library. It was there that I developed my love of reading, & later writing.

"It makes me sad that children might grow up never having a local library. All libraries need to be saved. When they go, they go forever."

Image copyright Debbie Burrows Image caption The council suggested a community group could be found to run Manningtree Library, sparking street protests

A spokeswoman for the council said: "No decisions about any libraries have been made yet. The purpose of the consultation was to find out what people think of our proposals and we are grateful to everyone who responded.

"Over 21,000 responses to the official consultation were received, expressing a mix of views, both for and against elements of the strategy.

"We need to take time to consider these fully before making any decisions."

Earlier this year, about 400 children and adults carried placards and musical instruments as they marched in Manningtree as part of a campaign to save the libraries.