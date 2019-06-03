Image copyright Google Image caption James Emmons died after a fire at his Southend flat

An elderly man died in a fatal flat fire caused by "smoking materials", an inquest heard.

James Emmons, 75, suffered severe burns and inhalation injuries in the blaze at his Southend flat on 2 April.

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court concluded he died as a result of a "tragic accident".

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said a fire service report gave smoking materials as the most likely cause of the blaze.

Mr Emmons, who lived at The Brambles, in Eastern Avenue, died at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford the day after the fire.

The cause of death was given as severe flame burns and inhalation injuries.

A statement from his family, read out in court, said: "Dad was in bed smoking and either fell asleep or dropped his cigarette and couldn't get to it to put it out."