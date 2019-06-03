Image copyright Ollie Nancarrow Image caption Ollie Nancarrow took about two hours to make the images

A student has attempted to catch the eye of Donald Trump by mowing an environmental message into grass under the flight path of Air Force One.

Ollie Nancarrow, 18, cut an image of a giant penis, a polar bear and a climate change message on his family's land close to Stansted Airport, Essex.

The US president arrived at the airport on Monday morning for a three-day state visit to the UK.

The teenager wrote "Climate change is real", as well as "Oi Trump".

He took two hours out from A-level revision to carry out his protest, using a ride-on mower to cut the images into fields at Hatfield Heath, Essex.

Mr Nancarrow, who runs an online eco-marketplace, told the Bishop's Stortford Independent: "Donald Trump and his denial of climate change are not welcome and I want him to be fully aware of that when he flies into Stansted."

Image copyright EPA Image caption President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Stansted on Monday

The protest came as Downing Street said Theresa May would raise the issue of climate change with Mr Trump during his UK visit.

The president has previously accused climate change experts of having a "political agenda".

Mr Nancarrow's mother Vanessa Ambler said: "Ollie is an artist and quite passionate about the environment. Living under the flight path he decided to use the garden as a canvas and make a peaceful protest as Trump goes over.

"I am really proud of Ollie. He is really passionate about what he does: he is not just doing it for the publicity, it is part of his way of life."

Mrs Ambler said the drawings had been done "freehand" with Mr Nancarrow unable to see his work until a picture was taken from above using a drone.