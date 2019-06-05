Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Thalassitis rose to fame on ITV2's Love Island show

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis left a notebook with messages to his family at the scene of his death, an inquest has heard.

The 26-year-old reality star and former footballer was found hanging in a park in Edmonton, north London, on 16 March.

His death sparked calls for improved aftercare for people who take part in reality TV shows.

North London Coroner's Court concluded on Wednesday his cause of death was suicide.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said Mr Thalassitis left messages "which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end".

Image copyright PA Image caption Toxicology results showed there was cocaine, ethanol and paracetamol in his system at the time of his death

Former Love Island contestant Montana Brown said Mr Thalassitis had been in a "dark place" in the months before his death.

Toxicology results showed there was cocaine, ethanol and paracetamol in his system at the time of his death.

'Dearly missed'

Mr Thalassitis' family paid tribute to their "wonderful son and brother" outside the court following the hearing.

Reading a statement on their behalf, Dave Read, his manager and agent, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages and support during this very difficult time.

"Today's inquest concluded the sad news at the loss of our beautiful son and brother.

"Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed."

Love Island said it would be offering further support and "bespoke training" to contestants in future.

With a career in lower league football, Mr Thalassitis joined the cast for Love Island in 2017. He was also filmed for the E4 show Celebs Go Dating.

Producers of the ITV2 show paid tribute to him at the end of the opening episode of the new series, which aired on Monday night.

Beneath a photo, a message on screen read: "In loving memory of Mike Thalassitis 1993-2019."

Last year, a contestant on the 2016 series of the show, Sophie Gradon, died aged 32. An inquest into her death found she took cocaine and alcohol before killing herself.

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.