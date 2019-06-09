Image copyright Michelle Bunch/Essex Police Image caption Michelle Bunch said her life had been torn apart after her partner Murdoch Brown's murder

A woman whose partner was "brutally murdered" said she needed the closure of finding his killers.

Two men were seen running from the scene in Buffett Way, Colchester, on 7 May after Murdoch Brown, 31, was stabbed, police said.

Michelle Bunch said the lives of her and their two children, Bonnie, 9, and Leo, 8, had been "torn apart".

Essex Police are looking for a white man aged in his 20s and a black man aged about 17.

They say the crime could be drugs-related.

'Never same again'

Ms Bunch said: "When I found out what happened, it's just totally broken my family.

"My kids are never going to be the same ever again. I just don't think we'll ever get over this, I really don't."

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Michelle Bunch made an emotional appeal to find her partner's killers

A post-mortem examination found Mr Brown died from blood loss due to stab wounds.

A second man, 44-year-old Robert Brown, was hurt but not seriously injured.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Murdoch Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father"

The white suspect is described as slim, 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall and wearing a light grey hooded Adidas tracksuit, while the black youth is said to be 5ft 6in (1.68m), very slim and wore a dark blue hooded Adidas tracksuit.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw people matching the descriptions or who has CCTV or dashcam footage within the Greenstead area between 22:00 BST on Monday 6 May and 02:00 BST the following day.

A 30-year-old woman from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and being concerned in the supply of drugs. She has been released under investigation.

Image caption Forensic officers at the scene in Buffett Way