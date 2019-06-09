Essex

Burnham-on-Crouch death: Two arrests on suspicion of murder

  • 9 June 2019

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Essex.

Police said a woman in her 50s was found seriously injured at an address off Eastern Road in Burnham-on-Crouch.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 00:30 BST on Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police said the two men remain in police custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

