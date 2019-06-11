Image caption Essex Police said it had been a "complex and challenging investigation"

A teacher has been cleared of sex offences against children after no evidence was offered against him.

Timothy Eastwell, 58, from Woodcote Road in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, had been charged with six counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 by touching.

He also faced one count of causing a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

A not guilty verdict was formally returned on 31 May, Essex Police said.