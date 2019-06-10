Image copyright c/o Wendy Stamp Image caption Beverley O'Connor died in the early hours of Sunday morning

Tributes have been paid to a "sparkling, lovely" woman whose death has sparked a murder inquiry.

Supermarket worker Beverley O'Connor, who was in her 50s, was described as a "generous soul" whose fundraising benefited many charities.

She was found with serious injuries when police were called to an address off Eastern Road in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex, about 00:30 BST on Sunday.

Two men, aged 27 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Image caption Police were called to an address off Eastern Road in Burnham-on-Crouch

Burnham Town Council offered its condolences to her family, and said her "wit, banter and big heart will be sorely missed".

"Beverley was such a generous soul, often going more than the extra mile to raise money for good causes," said a spokesman.

"Her sparkling, lovely character often made queuing at the local Tesco Express, where she worked, well worth the wait."

Flowers have been left at the store in Station Road.

Image caption Friends have been leaving flowers and messages at the shop where Ms O'Connor worked

Neighbour Sarah Bostock said the area was "in shock".

"She was always raising money for things. She was a dog lover and a lovely lady," she said.

Glyn Patrick, who had lived in the area for 23 years, added: "It's a tragedy, really. That's all you can say."

Police have reassured the community that they believe there is no further risk.