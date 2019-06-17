Image copyright St Michael's Primary School Image caption Leo Latifi's head teacher said his face "lit up the classroom"

Classmates of a nine-year-old who died after he was trapped by school lockers are to build a Lego tribute to him.

Leo Latifi was injured at an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Essex, on 23 May.

A post-mortem examination found Leo, a pupil at St Michael's Primary School in Galleywood, died from a head injury.

Head teacher Maria Rumsey said pupils had come up with the idea for "a quiet area where they could make Lego models at playtimes and lunchtimes."

The school said children would build the memorial for a new garden structure, which would be landscaped with to attract bees and insects, loved by Leo.

Ms Rumsey described him as a boy who was "always smiling and with a glint in his eye, who made us all laugh".

She said: "This will be a place where he will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts at St Michael's".

It is hoped the tribute will be built before the end of the summer term.

Image caption Flowers were left at St Michael's Primary School

An inquest opened earlier this month at Essex Coroner's Court was adjourned until February 2020.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the death, alongside Essex Police.