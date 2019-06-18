Image copyright Wendy Stamp Image caption Beverley O'Connor was found at the bottom of her stairs at home in the early hours of 9 June

A murder inquiry into the death of a supermarket worker has been closed after police found no evidence of foul play.

Beverley O'Connor, 55, was found with head injuries at her home in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex on 9 June.

Doctors are awaiting test results before determining the cause of Ms O'Connor's death, an inquest heard.

Two men, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, have now been released without charge.

Ms O'Connor was found at the bottom of the stairs of her home on Blackwater Close.

Police said there was "no evidence of third-party involvement" and the death was no longer being treated as suspicious.

Image caption Police have dropped a murder inquiry and said Ms O'Connor's death was not suspicious

The inquest was opened earlier at Essex Coroner's Court and a date in November was set for the full hearing.

Ms O'Connor was a well-known fundraiser in the town and worked at the Tesco Express store on Station Road.

Following her death, friends left flowers outside the shop and Burnham Town Council paid tribute to her "sparkling, lovely character".

"Beverley was such a generous soul, often going more than the extra mile to raise money for good causes," said a council spokesman.