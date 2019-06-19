Image caption Rory Stewart was the biggest gainer of votes in the second round of voting for the Conservative leadership contest

Tory leadership contestant Rory Stewart has promised to make a coastal town a city, backing the local MP's campaign.

Southend West MP Sir David Amess has been calling for the town to be given city status and raised the issue in Prime Minister's questions in March.

The Penrith and The Border MP tweeted his colleague saying: "I hereby promise to make Southend a city".

Sir David had backed Dominic Raab but said he would now back a candidate who would give his town city status.

He also said he would back a candidate who ensures the UK leaves the EU, and who makes supporting people with mental health problems a priority.

Sir David said: "I am delighted and I have told him I am delighted. I have good news that I think others have [promised it] as well but they haven't tweeted about it."

He added he would not publically declare who he was backing but that it was important the man he backed could "break the political crisis we are in".

Mr Stewart is one of five contenders in the Conservative Party leadership contest, with the next round of voting taking place on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson is currently well in the lead with Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid also competing to be the next Prime Minister. Mr Raab was eliminated from the contest on Tuesday.

Southend City?

Southend-on-Sea is home to a population of about 181,000 and to the world's longest pleasure pier.

Built in 1830 and stretching 1.34 miles (2.16km) from shore, the Grade II-listed pier was seriously damaged by a fire in 2005.

The town is also home to League 1 football team Southend United.

There are historical sites including the Prittlewell Saxon burial and the wreck of the London, a ship which exploded off the coast in 1656.

Famous names to come from Southend include Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson and Countdown presenter Rachel Riley.