Image caption Grant Byrom, 30, was fatally stabbed in Colchester the day after Christmas in 1998

A 72-year-old man has been questioned in connection with an alleged murder than 20 years ago.

Grant Byrom, 30, was found fatally stabbed in Forest Road, Colchester, on 26 December 1998.

Essex Police confirmed they interviewed a man who "handed himself into police having recently returned to the country". He has been released on bail.

In 2014, Crimestoppers put up a £2,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.