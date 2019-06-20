Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After-prom parties planned for pupils from two Essex schools will not now go ahead

Licensing officials have called time on after-prom parties over concerns about underage drinking and anti-social behaviour.

Rochford District Council has rejected a temporary event notice for school leavers to hold celebrations in the village of Hullbridge.

The parties were scheduled for 26 June to 28 June, from 23:00 to 03:00 BST.

The decision has been supported by Essex Police, who cited "the remoteness and difficulties of the location".

The council's licensing sub-committee dismissed an application submitted by Hedge Rows, in Burlington Gardens, for after-prom parties for two schools within the Rochford area.

Applications for temporary event notices cost £21 - and the council has to be told the numbers attending and the details of alcohol sales.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rochford District Council has turned down plans for after-prom parties for two schools

Cllr Cheryl Roe, Rochford District Council's deputy leader, said the priority is the safety of the children attending.

"The council is sympathetic to the school leavers affected by this decision," she said.

"It is the duty of the council to ensure that licensable activities are carried out in a manner that promotes the prevention of crime and disorder, the prevention of public nuisance, public safety and protects children from harm, particularly when the events are held for children and young persons."

Gordon Ashford, licensing manager with Essex Police, said: "The remoteness and difficulties of the location alongside insufficient plans to protect the children at an event where consumption of alcohol would be tolerated, were amongst the concerns detailed at the hearing."

He added: "We would urge parents and children to be mindful of the dangers of going to such events, where alcohol could be consumed by children following the end of the school year."