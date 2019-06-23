Image copyright Essex County Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews smashed a window to get the child out of the car

A young boy was rescued by fire crews after the public alerted them to him crying in a car.

Firefighters smashed a window of the vehicle in Saffron Walden, Essex, on Saturday afternoon.

"We have been called to animals locked in cars while the owners go shopping but never a child," a post said on social media.

The St John Ambulance gave the boy first aid before his mother returned.

The external temperature on Saturday reached 20C (68F), according to the Met Office.

"We cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to leave any person, child or animal locked in a car in this heat," the fire service said.

Essex Police confirmed the case had been handed to officers for further investigation.