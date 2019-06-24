Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The home owners tried to put out the shed fire themselves

A man has been taken to hospital after trying to tackle a fire in his shed which spread to the conservatory.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters led both home owners to safety when they were called to Goddard's Way in Saffron Walden at about 17:10 BST on Sunday.

One of them went to hospital with a suspected fractured ankle and suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and administered first aid at the scene.

A spokesman said the cause was recorded as accidental and due to closed doors the fire was contained to just the shed and nearby conservatory.