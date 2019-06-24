Image copyright Supplied Image caption The boys performed a routine to the song I'm Sexy and I Know It by LMFAO

A petition to revoke a prom ban after schoolboys performed an "inappropriate" dance at a leavers' assembly has received more than 1,000 signatures.

Five pupils performed a dance in boxer shorts at Woodlands School in Basildon, Essex, to the LMFAO hit I'm Sexy and I Know It, mimicking its music video.

Headteacher David Wright said the boys had "repeatedly been asked to refrain from such behaviour".

But the boys said they had rehearsed for a teacher who raised no concerns.

The routine involved stripping off their trousers and dancing in their underwear to the song.

Matthew Fuller, one of the teenagers banned from the school prom, said it had been "a bit of fun" and they did it "to go out with a bang".

He said: "It is a bit annoying. If we were told we were banned for doing this we would not have done it."

He said the boys - aged about 16 - had rehearsed the routine with a teacher present who had not raised any objections.

Matthew said: "I high-fived all the teachers as I was going past. They were all laughing; everyone was loving it."

In a statement Mr Wright said: "The school has taken the decision to not allow five Year 11 boys to attend their school prom following a display of inappropriate behaviour at the leavers' assembly.

"The boys displayed lewd and inappropriate behaviour despite being asked repeatedly by their teachers to refrain from such behaviour.

"The school expects high, decent moral standards from its students, as well as the ability for students to respect their teachers and fellow classmates. I am disappointed to say the behaviour in question fell below these standards."

Many of those who have signed the petition said the routine was "harmless fun", with some suggesting the incident had been "blown out of proportion".