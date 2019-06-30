Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Stock on Friday evening

A man has been charged with attempting to rape a teenage girl.

A member of the public told police the victim was grabbed from behind and dragged into a bush in Stock, north of Brentwood, on Friday night.

A 43-year-old man from Billericay is due at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Essex Police want to speak to the driver of a light-coloured Ford Transit van travelling along Stock Road towards Billericay at the time of the attack.

"The driver of this van was flashing his lights to other vehicles to bring their attention to the incident," Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said.

"I also wish to here from anyone that was driving along Stock road between 20:20 and 21:00 BST and has a dashcam fitted."