Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to people who were in the High Street at the time of the attack

A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted.

Two men were attacked in High Street in Maldon at about 20:50 BST on Saturday and three men were seen fleeing the scene, Essex Police said.

A man in his 20s was knocked unconscious and was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The other man was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "We received information that three men were seen running away from the scene and we are making inquires to locate them."

"I need to hear from anyone who was in the High Street, particularly in the areas of the Oakhouse Bar and Poundstretchers between 20:00 and 21:00 BST."