Image copyright Kevin Jay/Dronestotz Image caption The fire service responded after receiving 17 calls about smoke coming from the building

Thirty firefighters have tackled a blaze which caused severe damage to an oyster fishery.

Essex fire service said it received 17 calls about smoke from the Colchester Oyster Fishery building on East Road, East Mersea on Saturday morning.

Crews arrived there at about 09:00 BST and took two hours to extinguish the flames.

"We have no electricity, no stock and are unable to fulfil any pre-orders," a fishery spokesman said.

The telephones are out of order but the company has said it would update customers once it had been able to assess the damage.