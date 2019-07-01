Image copyright Essex Police Image caption A witness said the bus was "just a shell" after the blaze

A bus carrying children to school has been completely destroyed after it caught fire.

The blaze happened at about 08:45 BST on the A127 near Wickford, in Essex.

Pupils from Southend High School for Girls were among others on board when it burst into flames. No-one was hurt in the fire.

The school tweeted to say all pupils on the Maymist coach had been safely evacuated and alternative arrangements were being made to get them to school.

The children were taken by police to the nearby Dick Turpin pub.

Motorist Lisa Bridgy, who was driving past on the opposite carriageway shortly after the fire, said the bus was "completely burnt out" and "just a shell".

Image copyright @SausageCaptain Image caption Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the blazing bus

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it put out the blaze within about 15 minutes.

Image caption The children were given shelter and refreshments at the nearby Dick Turpin pub

Police said one lane of the Southend-bound carriageway of the A127 remained closed.