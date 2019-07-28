Image copyright Georgia Box Image caption Georgia Box has also played football for Billericay Town Ladies

A singer-songwriter who combines her career with being a semi-professional footballer has told fans they should not feel pressure to "conform".

Georgia Box, 24, gained millions of views on social media after recording cover versions and posting them online.

But the ex-Ipswich Town Women striker said she had faced "negative" comments about being a footballer and singer.

"They are the two things I love most so I will keep trying to do both for as long as I can," she said.

After finishing theatre school, Box recorded a version of Shaggy's number one hit It Wasn't Me in 2017, sung from a woman's perspective.

It proved a viral hit and has racked up millions of views on YouTube.

The singer, from Colchester, has released a new EP called Coca, but would like to continue playing football in the National League.

She left Ipswich Town Women at the end of last season.

Image copyright Georgia Box Image caption Box recorded a version of It Wasn't Me which went viral on social media

Box, who has more than 67,000 YouTube subscribers, said she received some negative comments when she combined her two loves for a song during the men's football World Cup.

"Most people were loving it but I did unfortunately get a few comments," she said.

"Unfortunately they were from men, saying things like 'get back in the kitchen'.

"It was very frustrating for me. I did actually respond to say I do play football at a pretty high standard."

She wants to use her success to tell others to do what they love.

"The message I try to give to my followers is no-one has to conform. I love playing football and I love making music," she said.

"Sometimes it is glitz and glamour and sometimes I am on the football pitch in the mud and being fouled.

"They are the two things I love and it doesn't matter if they clash."