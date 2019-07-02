Image caption Shalini Kukkunoor Padmanabha denied murder and child cruelty

A woman killed her seven-month-old daughter who suffered injuries consistent with shaking.

Shalini Kukkunoor Padmanabha, 33, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Shagun, who died on 15 August 2017.

A three-week trial at Inner London Crown Court heard the child was found to have fractures to her skull, leg and ribs as well as brain injuries.

Padmanabha, from the Epping area of Essex, was also found guilty of child cruelty but cleared of murder.

She will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 25 July.

'Wiggly' baby

The court heard Padmanabha claimed Shagun's injuries were due to her being a "wiggly" baby.

However, Tracy Ayling, prosecuting, said Padmanabha was the only person who could have caused the injuries - which dated between a few weeks and up to a few hours before the baby's death.

She added experts said the child's injuries were consistent with shaking and impact with a blunt object or surface.

After the verdict, Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings said: "The death of a child is always tragic but when it comes as the result of the actions of another person it is heart-breaking particularly from a parent whose main responsibility is to take care of their child.

"Shalini Padmanabha subjected this baby to violence which ultimately led to her death.

"That is something she will have to live with for the rest of her life."