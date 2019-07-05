Image copyright Julian Allen Image caption The sign was defaced 25 years to the day since the release of The Prodigy album Music for the Jilted Generation

A music fan's tribute marking the release of The Prodigy's album 'Music for the Jilted Generation' 25 years ago, has been slammed by officials.

The sign, on the A120 for the B1256 to Braintree in Essex, now has a giant ant - the band's logo - and "junction 1994" - the year of the album's release.

The Prodigy posted a video of the sign pointing to the band's hometown and said: "Respect to the jilted warriors."

Highways England said defacing a sign was both dangerous and a criminal act.

Flint, who grew up in Braintree, was found dead at his Essex home on 4 March.

Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on 4 March

The video posted by his fellow band members shows a person in a hoodie standing on a stepladder and unveiling the new signage, as the NME first reported.

Thousands of people have commented on the sign on social media, including one who quipped: "Kinda makes Braintree look like a nature reserve to those who don't know, or, just a load of giant ants awaiting to kill humanity."

'Dangerous'

However, Highways England which manages the busy four-carriageway took a dim view of the tribute.

"Defacing a road sign like this is dangerous not just for the person who does it but also for drivers and for our on-road teams who will have to fix it," a spokesman said.

"We view it as an act of vandalism and will work with the police to pursue prosecution wherever possible."

Image copyright PA Image caption Flint co-founded The Prodigy in 1990 with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill

Flint was born in Redbridge in north-east London and his family moved to Braintree where, in 1990, he co-founded The Prodigy with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill.

Released 25 years ago, Music for the Jilted Generation was the band's second studio album and featured singles including No Good (Start the Dance) and Voodoo People.

One fan Julian Allen, who lives in Braintree and attended Flint's funeral at the end of March, photographed the new sign and said: "The music and its message is as relevant today as it was 25 years ago, and I know a lot of people are proud to be from Braintree who have followed the band since the start."