Boy, 3, seriously hurt in Basildon hit-and-run

  • 7 July 2019
Rectory Road, Pitsea Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the three-year-old was hit by a SUV-type car in Rectory Road, Pitsea

A three-year-old boy has suffered a serious leg injury in a hit-and-run in Essex, police have said.

He was near a pedestrian crossing at about 19:30 BST on Saturday when he was struck by a dark-coloured Nissan Juke, Essex Police said.

The driver then fled the scene at Rectory Road, Pitsea, Basildon.

Police said they have spoken to a man in his 60s in connection with the crash, but he has not been arrested and its enquiries were ongoing.

A force spokeswoman said they were appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or with footage or information to contact them.

