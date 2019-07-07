Boy, 3, seriously hurt in Basildon hit-and-run
A three-year-old boy has suffered a serious leg injury in a hit-and-run in Essex, police have said.
He was near a pedestrian crossing at about 19:30 BST on Saturday when he was struck by a dark-coloured Nissan Juke, Essex Police said.
The driver then fled the scene at Rectory Road, Pitsea, Basildon.
Police said they have spoken to a man in his 60s in connection with the crash, but he has not been arrested and its enquiries were ongoing.
A force spokeswoman said they were appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or with footage or information to contact them.