Image copyright PA Media Image caption Two Typhoon fighter jets like this one were scrambled to escort a Jet2 flight with a disruptive passenger on board

Four compensation claims have been made after a sonic boom was caused by military aircraft, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has said.

The RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort a Jet2 flight in to land at Stansted Airport because of a disruptive passenger, on 22 June.

People in Essex reported their houses "shaking" after hearing the jets' sonic boom, sparking a flurry of 999 calls.

The MOD said claims had been made for a broken window and a damaged greenhouse.

Claims have also been submitted for a cracked car windscreen and damage to a ceiling light, it said.

It said three of the claims were from people in Essex and the fourth was from a resident in Hertfordshire.

'Dangerous world'

The MOD did not disclose the value of the claims in its response to a Freedom of Information request by the BBC.

It also declined to release photos of the claimed damage.

But the MOD said military flying training rules did not "routinely permit supersonic flight" over land in the UK, unless there was an "operational priority".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The plane had flown out of Stansted Airport and had to be escorted back there

It said: "It is recognised that supersonic flight overland may cause inconvenience to the public.

"However, this must be balanced against the need to maintain national security in an unpredictable and dangerous world."

People reported a "loud explosion" that was heard in Harlow, Epping, Chelmsford and Stansted.

You may also be interested in:

The RAF Typhoon jets escorted the Jet2 flight, due to travel to Dalaman in Turkey, back to Stansted.

The incident led to minor delays to other flights.

A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft. She was released on bail until 30 July.

The MOD has previously paid out £1,207 for cracked windows in Anglesey in 2014 and £780 for damaged patio doors and chandelier in Peterborough.