Southend zoo's meerkats rescued from seaside prom
- 13 July 2019
Meerkats were rescued from a seaside town's promenade when they escaped following vandalism at a zoo.
The creatures were spotted scampering along the seafront before being captured unharmed.
Sealife Adventure in Southend, Essex, thanked the public and police for their help after an enclosure was "trashed" on Friday.
Insp Ian Hughes of Essex Police tweeted: "This placed the animals in danger and raised public concern."
Essex Police said it was working with Sealife Adventure to identify those responsible.